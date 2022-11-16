Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Drops By 18.5%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 62,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,287. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.