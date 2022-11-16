Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expands By 13.1%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Trading Down 3.1 %

BWA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

