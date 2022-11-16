Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Declines By 14.0%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 359,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 506,215 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 185,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWMN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 million, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWMN. B. Riley raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.