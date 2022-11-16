Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Drops By 11.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 344,800 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Cable One Stock Down 2.0 %

CABO traded down $14.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $705.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $857.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,869.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,401. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

