Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Drops By 9.6%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 116,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CASI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 18,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $559,549.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 291,210 shares of company stock worth $1,023,533. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

