Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Decreases By 14.2%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 2,798,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,893. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

