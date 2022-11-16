Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expands By 16.0%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE CMA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

