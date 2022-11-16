Short Interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Declines By 9.8%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 25,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 139,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

