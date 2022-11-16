Short Interest in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Declines By 9.9%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

CRGY stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

