Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Increases By 8.7%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTPVF shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CTP from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of CTPVF stock opened at 13.90 on Wednesday. CTP has a 1-year low of 13.83 and a 1-year high of 13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is 13.90.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Featured Stories

