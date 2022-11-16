Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Rises By 16.7%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,088. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

