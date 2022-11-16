Short Interest in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Drops By 10.1%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 501.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Duluth

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.