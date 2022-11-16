Short Interest in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expands By 12.3%

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 643,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on E shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 443,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,916 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

