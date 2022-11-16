Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expands By 12.8%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 26,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,581. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

