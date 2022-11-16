Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Increases By 13.9%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,790. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.50.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,475 shares of company stock worth $508,644 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,561,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

