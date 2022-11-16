Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Decreases By 18.5%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 379,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $90,689 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 108,805 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 80.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 379,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 658,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FOR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 121,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,300. The company has a market cap of $694.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Forestar Group has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $22.60.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.