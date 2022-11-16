Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Rises By 12.1%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 806,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,849. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

