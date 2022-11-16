Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rises By 17.4%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

