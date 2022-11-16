Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Decreases By 9.4%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,072. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.61. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.36% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

