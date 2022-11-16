Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Declines By 12.7%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

