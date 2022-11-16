Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Rises By 5.1%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HZMMF remained flat at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

