Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Rises By 5.1%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HZMMF remained flat at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566. Horizonte Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.
About Horizonte Minerals
