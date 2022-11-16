Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Increases By 17.2%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
HubSpot Price Performance
NYSE HUBS opened at $308.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.38.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
Read More
