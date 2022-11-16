Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Increases By 17.2%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 32.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $308.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.38.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.