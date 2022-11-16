Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Decreases By 18.4%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of H stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. 653,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

