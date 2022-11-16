Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 15.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

Shares of IGEN stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,409,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,349. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

