Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 15.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
Shares of IGEN stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,409,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,349. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.