Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 12.5%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $25.51.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.