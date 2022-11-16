Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 12.5%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.