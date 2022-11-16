Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Grows By 7.8%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 922,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

