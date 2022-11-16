Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Declines By 13.3%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,526. The company has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
