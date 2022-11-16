Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Declines By 13.3%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,526. The company has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaltura Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

