Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Rises By 11.4%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,831. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

