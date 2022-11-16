Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Grows By 16.1%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 58.8% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 890,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $197,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $968,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:LOCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.