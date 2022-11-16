Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Declines By 16.3%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

