Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Declines By 16.3%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
NYSE MCB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
