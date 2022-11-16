Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Grows By 13.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 726,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 725,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 64,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.