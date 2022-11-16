Short Interest in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expands By 13.3%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Solo Brands Stock Down 7.9 %

About Solo Brands

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 137,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

