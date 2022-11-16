Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Increases By 15.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBH stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 35,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

