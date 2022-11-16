Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,765 shares of company stock valued at $170,394. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.