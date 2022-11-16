Sigma Lithium (SGML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sigma Lithium Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of SGML opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 0.46.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
