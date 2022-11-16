Sigma Lithium (SGML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of SGML opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

