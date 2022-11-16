Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.23. 74,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.