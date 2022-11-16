Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,418 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,490,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 246,571 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 2,012,242 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

