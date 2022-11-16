Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 703,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

