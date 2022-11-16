Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

VB stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.31. 4,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,438. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

