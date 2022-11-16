Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,878 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62.

