Sigma Planning Corp Sells 9,598 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Walt Disney

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

