Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $195,895.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.13. 497,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,709. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.
