Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $195,895.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.13. 497,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,709. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Silicon Laboratories

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.