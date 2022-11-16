Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$14,028.78 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Director Yikang Liu sold 3,833 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$14,028.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,166 shares in the company, valued at C$319,027.56.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:SVM traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.82.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

