Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 132803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $847.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

