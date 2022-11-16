Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

