Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $174,000.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.