Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,775 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 382,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.48.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

