Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.
SWKS opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
