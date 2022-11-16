Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

SWKS opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

