Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Down 8.5%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 14,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,665,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
