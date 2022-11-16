Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 148,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,582. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

